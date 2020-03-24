washingtonActualizado:
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, dijo este martes que le gustaría "abrir el país" para el próximo 12 de abril, en el sentido de ordenar a la población que vuelva a sus lugares de trabajo pese a la crisis del coronavirus.
"Me encantaría tener el país abierto y en funcionamiento para el día de Pascua (el 12 de abril)", dijo Trump en una entrevista con la cadena Fox News, en la que advirtió que "miles podrían suicidarse" si se permite que siga deteriorándose la economía por la crisis del coronavirus.
Poco antes de la entrevista, Trump, había dejado escrito en su cuenta de Twitter. "Nuestra gente quiere volver al trabajo", manifestó. "Practicarán el distanciamiento social y todo lo demás, y los adultos mayores serán seguidos de manera protectora y amorosa. Podemos hacer dos cosas a la vez. LA CURA NO PUEDE SER PEOR (ni de lejos) QUE EL PROBLEMA!", agregó Trump.
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ya advirtió que se está observando una "gran aceleración" en las infecciones por coronavirus en Estados Unidos y que el país podría convertirse en el nuevo epicentro de la crisis. La portavoz de la OMS, Margaret Harris, ha declarado que "ahora estamos viendo una gran aceleración de los casos en Estados Unidos, así que tiene ese potencial".
