madridActualizado:
El Congreso suspende la actividad parlamentaria ordinaria durante 15 días. Eso es lo que ha decidido la Junta de Portavoces, a propuesta de la presidenta de la Cámara, Meritxell Batet, tras reunirse este jueves para abordar un único punto del día: la crisis del coronavirus en el Parlamento.
Además de acordar esta suspensión, el día 24 de marzo se celebrará una sesión plenaria. Este Pleno responde a la necesidad de aprobar dos decretos del Gobierno (el de la supresión de los despidos por baja médica y el denominado decreto agrícola) antes de su expiración.
Los decretos del Ejecutivo entran en vigor tras su aprobación en Consejo de Ministros, pero decaen si al mes de su publicación no han sido convalidados por el Congreso. A esta sesión plenaria solo acudirán los portavoces de los grupos que quieran intervenir en el debate de los decretos; al resto se le ha concedido la votación telemática.
La Cámara ya suspendió el martes toda la actividad parlamentaria de esta semana, incluido el Pleno donde se iban a debatir y a votar estos dos decretos. Este jueves también iba a tener lugar la comparecencia del ministro de Sanidad en comisión, pero el positivo en Covid-19 de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, forzó la suspensión de esta actividad.
((Habrá ampliación))
