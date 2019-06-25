Público
Crisis de Cs Francisco Igea no abandonará Cs: "La adolescencia es una crisis necesaria"

"No abandonaré mi partido", ha dicho en rueda de prensa el líder de Ciudadanos en Castilla y León, en la que ha añadido que en Ciudadanos "la crítica es posible sin temor a nada".

25/06/2019.- El candidato de Cs a la Presidencia de la Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, ofrece una rueda de prensa para realizar una valoración de la situación política y el estado de la negociación del Gobierno en Castilla y León. EFE/R. García

El líder de Ciudadanos en Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, que este lunes fue uno de los cuatro miembros del partido que votaron en contra del veto a negociar con Pedro Sánchez, ha asegurado que no va a abandonar la formación naranja y ha añadido que "la adolescencia es una crisis necesaria".

"No abandonaré mi partido", ha dicho en rueda de prensa Igea, en la que ha añadido que en Ciudadanos "la crítica es posible sin temor a nada".

