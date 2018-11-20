Público
Crisis en el Poder Judicial El PP suspende el pacto con el PSOE para renovar la cúpula judicial

El partido conservador atribuye la renuncia de Marchena a la "irresponsabilidad" del Ejecutivo en la gestión del proceso de renovación y le acusa de haber filtrado a la prensa los detalles de la negociación parlamentaria. Sin embargo, pasa por el alto el polémico 'whatsapp' de su portavoz en el Senado, Ignacio Cosidó.

Ignacio Cosidó, portavoz del PP en la Cámara Alta/EFE

El Partido Popular ha anunciado esta martes por la mañana que suspende el pacto alcanzado con el PSOE para renovar el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), tras conocerse que el juez Manuel Marchena ha renunciado a ser candidato para presidir el órgano de gobierno de los jueces, y atribuye al Gobierno socialista la responsabilidad por esta decisión por lo que exige el cese de la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado

Así lo han confirmado a EFE fuentes del PP que consideran "acertada" la decisión de Marchena y que critican la "irresponsabilidad" del Gobierno por filtrar detalles de la negociación.

Poco  después de ese anuncio, el vicesecretario general del PP, Javier Maroto, ha dicho: "Anuncio que el PP da por roto el acuerdo y suspendemos la renovación hasta que la ministra Delgado sea cesada. Es la más cuestionada".

Maroto ha defendido la "dignidad" de Marchena y ha dicho "comprender" y "compartir" su decisión de descartarse para el puesto. "Se ha puesto en duda su independencia", ha lamentado.

El PP atribuye la renuncia de Marchena a la "irresponsabilidad" del Ejecutivo en la gestión del proceso de renovación y le acusa de haber filtrado a la prensa los detalles de la negociación parlamentaria. "Esa opción está rota y la culpa es del Gobierno por filtrar el contenido de las negociaciones, poner su nombre en la picota y dejarle en mal lugar", ha subrayado Maroto.

El partido que lidera Pablo Casado ha anunciado además que va a reclamar la reforma del sistema de elección y a buscar el consenso parlamentario para llevarla a cabo.

Asimismo, el partido conservador lamenta que todo este proceso "ha desgastado" la Justicia, pero pasa por el alto el polémico whatsapp de su portavoz parlamentario en el Senado, Ignacio Cosidó, en el que se jactaba de que con Marchena el PP iba "controlar la Sala Segunda del Supremo desde detrás" y que ponía en cuestión la división de poderes. Ese whatsapp de Cosidó ha sido uno de los detonantes que han propiciado la renuncia de Marchena.

