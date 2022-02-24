Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Es Alberto Núñez Feijóo la persona más adecuada para presidir el PP?

Público
Público

Crisis en el PP Encuesta | ¿Es Alberto Núñez Feijóo la persona más adecuada para presidir el PP?

Sí, sabrá hacerse con l﻿as riendas de la formación tras la crisis entre Casado y Ayuso. No, su figura es necesaria en Gali﻿cia, donde el PP lleva años manteniendo una mayoría absoluta.

Feijóo saca su bono cultural tras las críticas del PP al de Sánchez: descuentos de 50 euros para menos del 2% de la población
Feijóo, durante la presentación del Bono Cultura de la Xunta. Foto: Xunta

Madrid

Actualizado:

Pablo Casado no ha dimitido y aguantará hasta el congreso extraordinario que celebrará el PP para elegir a un nuevo presidente. Alberto Núñez Feijóo tiene vía libre para postularse, tras recibir el apoyo de todos los presidentes autonómicos de la formación. ¿Es él el mejor candidato para presidir el Partido Popular?

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público