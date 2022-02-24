MadridActualizado:
Pablo Casado no ha dimitido y aguantará hasta el congreso extraordinario que celebrará el PP para elegir a un nuevo presidente. Alberto Núñez Feijóo tiene vía libre para postularse, tras recibir el apoyo de todos los presidentes autonómicos de la formación. ¿Es él el mejor candidato para presidir el Partido Popular?
