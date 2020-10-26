Estás leyendo: El Gobierno responde al PP que es necesario mantener el estado de alarma seis meses

La crisis sanitaria El Gobierno responde al PP que es necesario mantener el estado de alarma seis meses

Imágenes del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a su llegada al Senado desde donde dirigirá la XXIII Conferencia de Presidentes en la que los líderes autonómicos y la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, participarán de manera telemática. EFE

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

La ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darias, aseguró este lunes que el Gobierno se mantiene en que es necesario declarar el estado de alarma durante seis meses, porque así lo aconsejan las autoridades sanitarias.

Darias dio a entender que no aceptan la reducción del tiempo pedida por el Partido Popular, y que la propuesta que este martes aprobará el Consejo de Ministros será declarar el estado de alarma hasta el 9 de mayo, aunque tiene que ser ratificada por el Congreso esta misma semana.

La ministra fue muy contundente en que no acepta la propuesta del PP de extender durante sólo ochos semanas el estado de alarma. "El presidente fue diáfano, cristalino. Este plazo obedece a criterios de personas expertas y este Gobierno hace caso a la ciencia", insistió.

No obstante, Darias recordó que el Gobierno sólo pretender dar un horizonte a medio plazo, pero que el estado de alarma sólo durará lo que sea estrictamente necesario y en función de la evolución la pandemia.

