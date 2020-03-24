Estás leyendo: El Gobierno prolonga el estado de alarma en las mismas condiciones

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis sanitaria El Gobierno prolonga el estado de alarma en las mismas condiciones

No endurecerá las medidas de confinamiento y durará hasta las 00.00 horas del 12 de abril. El Ejecutivo sigue rechazando paralizar la actividad de más sectores económicos que considera imprescindibles para que el país siga funcionando.

Gobierno central aprobará el jueves paquete de medidas económicas
La ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

Aunque hubo debate interno, el Gobierno finalmente optó por prolongar el estado de alarma con las mismas condiciones fijadas en el decreto anterior, por lo que no endurecerá medidas, ni parará la actividad de más sectores económicos.

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, indicó que las medidas son ya de por si duras y necesarias, considerando que no hace falta adoptar otras, y concretó que el estado de alarma se ampliará hasta el 00.00 horas del domingo, 12 de octubre.

Dicha ampliación deberá ser aproada este miércoles en el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados y, en principio cuenta con el apoyo de la mayoría de los grupos parlamentarios de la Cámara Baja para que salga aprobada.

Montero y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, agradecieron el grado de cumplimiento que están teniendo las medidas adoptadas por parte de la ciudadanía pese al carácter restrictivo de las mismas, y aseguraron que lo más importante y necesario es que se sigan cumpliendo hasta el final del estado de alarma.

El Gobierno ha decidido seguir desoyendo las peticiones que provienen de comunidades como Madrid o Catalunya para el cierre total de sus territorios, y considera que esto ya está contemplado implícitamente en el estado de alarma con las restricciones que se imponen en cuento a la movilidad.

El Gobierno sigue negándose al cierre de comunidades como Madrid o Catalunya

También Salvador Illa rechazó la paralización de más sectores económicos y dijo que la mejor nueva medida que se puede adoptar es pedir a los ciudadanos que sigan cumpliendo hasta el 12 de abril, a los que mostró su agradecimiento en reiteradas ocasiones.

Ambos ministros hicieron un llamamiento a la ciudadanía para que mantenga el mismo grado de cumplimiento que ha tenido hasta ahora de las medidas de confinamiento, e insistieron en que es el mejor camino para superar esta crisis cuanto antes.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú