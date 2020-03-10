Estás leyendo: El Gobierno suspende todos los viajes del Imserso por un mes

También prohibirá todos los eventos que reúnan a más de 1.000 personas sólo en las zonas de riesgo de contagio de coronavirus.

Sanidad eleva el escenario contra el coronavirus y anuncia medidas
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha anunciado que se ha elevado el escenario de alerta contra el coronavirus, pasando de contención a "contención reforzada", que contiene medidas adicionales, como la suspensión de todas las clases de 0 años hasta la universidad en Madrid, Vitoria y Labastida, ya que son "zonas con índice de transmisión alto". Igualmente, se va a adoptar un segundo paquete de medidas que serán anunciadas este martes por la mañana.

MADRID

manuel sánchez / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

El Consejo de Ministros aprobó este martes nuevas medidas para luchar contra la crisis del coronavirus acordando, entre otras acciones, la suspensión de todos los viajes vacacionales del Imserso durante un mes.

Además, según explicó el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, se prohibirán todos los eventos que reúnan a más de mil personas en las zonas de contagio de la enfermedad, y todos eventos deportivos se celebrarán a puerta cerrada.

El Gobierno también adoptó la medida de prohibir los vuelos directos de Italia a España, y pidió a todos los ciudadanos que eviten viajar en la medida de lo posible.

Illa informó que hasta el mediodía de este martes habían dado positivo en coronavirus 1.622 personas de las que 109 están ingresadas en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos. Asimismo, confirmó que hay ya 35 fallecidos y 135 personas han sido ya dadas de alta.

(Habrá ampliación)

