Tras el positivo de Macron por la covid-19, el presidente del Gobierno suspende todos sus actos, cumplirá un periodo de aislamiento hasta el 24 de diciembre y se someterá a una prueba de diagnóstico inmediata.

Sánchez durante los actos de conmemoración del 60 aniversario de la OCDE
Imágenes del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, del pasado lunes en París donde participa en los actos de conmemoración del 60 aniversario de la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos (OCDE). (Fuente: Moncloa).

madrid

manuel sánchez / alexis romero

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, cumplirá cuarenta hasta el 24 de diciembre, tras conocerse que el presidente francés, Enmanuel Macron, ha dado positivo en Covid-19, con quien estuvo el dirigente español en varios actos el pasado lunes en París.

Según fuentes de La Moncloa, Sánchez suspenderá hasta esa fecha toda la actividad programada y se someterá a una prueba diagnóstica de inmediato para saber su situación y decidir, en función de los resultados, su agenda para los próximos días.

El presidente del Gobierno ya ha informado al rey de esta situación, y cumplirá los diez días fijados de cuarentena, que se cumplirán el día de Nochebuena.

El acto más inmediato que tenía Sánchez era esta misma mañana donde estaba previsto que, junto al rey, inaugurase la exposición sobre Manuel Azaña, en la Biblioteca Nacional,

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, hadado positivo por covid-19, según informó este jueves el Elíseo en un comunicado oficial, por lo que el presidente francés permanecerá aislado durante siete días.

Macrom se sometió a un test PCR después de la aparición de los "primeros síntomas", según la nota distribuida a los medios, y el resultado fue positivo.

Durante su confinamiento, el mandatario "continuará trabajando" y seguirá "a distancia" las actividades oficiales que requieran de su presencia.

