Cristina Cifuentes Cifuentes, citada como imputada por Púnica el día 9 de octubre tras aplazarse su comparecencia de este martes

El juez la interrogará en el marco de la pieza número 9 sobre la presunta financiación ilegal del PP de Madrid, la misma por la que está imputada la también expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre.

Cristina Cifuentes, en una imagen de archivo. EFE / EMILIO NARANJO

El juez del caso Púnica, Manuel García-Castellón, ha vuelto a citar a la expresidenta madrileña Cristina Cifuentes como investigada el día 9 de octubre, después de que su citación inicial de este martes se aplazara por problemas de agenda.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes jurídicas, el magistrado ha notificado este lunes un escrito con la nueva fecha de la comparecencia, que se producirá el día 9 a partir de las 17.00 horas.

El juez la interrogará en el marco de la pieza número 9 del caso Púnica sobre la presunta financiación ilegal del PP de Madrid, la misma por la que está imputada la también expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre, cuya comparecencia está fijada para el próximo 18 de octubre.

Un día antes está previsto que preste declaración como investigado su sucesor, Ignacio González, que además está imputado en el caso Lezo, en el que se investiga una presunta trama de corrupción en el Canal de Isabel II.

En la pieza número 9 de Púnica se investiga la posible financiación irregular de campañas del PP madrileño con dinero de empresas que resultaban adjudicatarias de contratos públicos como Indra (imputada también junto a su expresidente Javier Monzón y que tendrán que declarar el día 4) o mediante la fundación Fundescam, entre otros mecanismos.

