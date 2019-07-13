Público
Cristina Cifuentes Tribunal de Cuentas estudia si se malversó en centro del máster de Cifuentes

El Tribunal de Cuentas ha abierto diligencias tras recibir información del juzgado de Instrucción número 34 de Madrid sobre los supuestos gastos irregulares del IDP. 

La expresidenta regional Cristina Cifuentes Cifuentes | EFE/ Archivo

El Tribunal de Cuentas estudia si hubo delito de malversación de caudales públicos en el Instituto de Derecho Público (IDP) de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, centro que impartía el polémico máster de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.

Fuentes del Tribunal de Cuentas han informado a Efe de que el procedimiento está en fase de instrucción, con lo que se abre la causa penal que se había archivado tras el fallecimiento, en el mes de abril, del catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde, responsable del Instituto y director del máster de Cifuentes.

El Tribunal de Cuentas ha abierto diligencias tras recibir información del juzgado de Instrucción número 34 de Madrid sobre los supuestos gastos irregulares del IDP. Hace un año, la propia universidad había denunciado al Instituto de Derecho Público ante los Juzgados de Instrucción de Madrid por un presunto delito de malversación.

De hecho, la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos anunció entonces que cerraba el próximo curso el Instituto de Derecho Público, tras la polémica por las supuestas irregularidades del máster de la expresidenta de Madrid, y solicitó la baja del CIF del instituto en el Ministerio de Hacienda.

Ahora y según el Tribunal de Cuentas, se trata de determinar en la fase de instrucción si hubo responsabilidad contable, la cuantía del dinero gastado irregularmente y quiénes son responsables de esta gestión.

Para Álvarez Conde, la Fiscalía pedía 3 años y 9 meses por ser el máximo responsable del Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, epicentro de las presuntas irregularidades del máster de la expresidenta.

Tras su muerte, sólo tres encausados por falsedad documental se sentarán en el banquillo: la expresidenta madrileña Cristina Cifuentes -que se enfrenta a una petición de 3 años y 3 meses de prisión-, la que fuese su asesora María Teresa Feito y su profesora Cecilia Rosado.

