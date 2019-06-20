El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, y su Gobierno apoyan los pactos de Ciudadanos a nivel nacional, según ha manifestado el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, este jueves en Bruselas.
"Apoyan nuestros pactos y nos han felicitado tanto en Andalucía como en los acuerdos conseguidos", ha indicado Albert Rivera antes de reunirse con el nuevo presidente del grupo liberal Renew Europe, Dacian Ciolos.
El líder de Ciudadanos también ha hablado sobre la alianza en el Parlamento de Navarra del PSOE con EH Bildu y los nacionalistas, que califica de "intolerable".
Rivera lo ha definido como "el pacto de la vergüenza" y ha explicado que "con este sanchismo, con este PSOE, no podemos ir de la mano a ningún sitio, porque está quebrantando todas las líneas de los últimos 40 años del constitucionalismo".
También le ha pedido a Pedro Sánchez que forme un Gobierno, y ha señalado que Ciudadanos se mantendrá en la oposición con el objetivo de "trabajar para vigilar a Sánchez y que no tenga las manos libres, que es lo que pretende".
En cuanto a las críticas recibidas por parte del ex primer ministro francés Manuel Valls, Rivera ha asegurado que está muy tranquilo y que "Ciudadanos hizo muy bien en no apoyar a la señora Colau" (alcaldesa de Barcelona).
Los cuatro concejales de Ciudadanos en Barcelona formarán un grupo municipal y "van a tener una voz constitucionalista firme frente a Colau y Maragall", ha aclarado Rivera.
Con respecto a la vicepresidencia de Economía otorgada a Luis Garicano, Rivera ha explicado que "va a ser decisivo en la Comisión Europea, en el Consejo y en el Parlamento. Por lo tanto, las líneas maestras de la economía en Europa tienen que ser liberales".
"Vamos a defender la libertad, vamos a defender la unión y vamos a defender una Europa unida y reformada que mira al futuro", ha asegurado Albert Rivera.
