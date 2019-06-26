Público
Cs registra una ley de memoria "para proteger a las víctimas del terrorismo de las humillaciones de Pedro Sánchez"

Los de Albert Rivera endurecen sus críticas contra el Gobierno y aseguran que la entrevista en RTVE a Arnaldo Otegi de este miércoles forma parte del acuerdo de investidura de la socialista María Chivite en Navarra.

Ciudadanos se mete de lleno en la batalla con el PP por liderar la oposición, y uno de los primeros marcos donde quieren tomar ventaja es en el del terrorismo. Los de Albert Rivera han registrado este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados una proposición de ley de "Memoria, Dignidad y Reparación de todas las Víctimas del Terrorismo" para "protegerlas de la humillación que suponen los pactos de Sánchez con los amigos de ETA".

