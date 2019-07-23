Público
Cs respalda al PP y posibilita la designación de Maroto como senador cunero en Castilla y León

Maroto ha conseguido el respaldo necesario con 40 votos a favor –de PP y de Cs–, 35 en contra –de PSOE y el Grupo Mixto–, una abstención y un voto nulo.

El candidato del PP al Congreso por Álava, Javier Maroto, tras ejercer su derecho al voto este domingo en un colegio del centro de Vitoria.

Javier Maroto. / EFE

Los votos favorables de los procuradores de Ciudadanos en las Cortes de Castilla y León junto con los del PP han posibilitado que Javier Maroto haya sido designado senador cunero por la Comunidad pese a los 'noes' de PSOE y cuatro de los cinco Grupo Mixto, uno de ellos se abstuvo.

Del mismo modo, han sido designados a propuesta del PSOE Teresa López y Francisco Díaz pese al voto en contra de Grupo Parlamentario Socialista cuyo portavoz, Luis Tudanca, ha agradecido la "generosidad" de estos dos representantes al entender el sentido de su voto como una negativa rotunda a la propuesta de los populares en la figura de Maroto, algo, a su juicio, "inasumible" para la Comunidad.

Los tres senadores autonómicos han sido designados en segunda vuelta tras una votación secreta, en urna y de forma conjunta sobre los nombres propuestos. En una primera votación la designación no ha salido adelante al exigirse el respaldo de la mayoría absoluta de la Cámara y contabilizarse 29 votos a favor del PP, 12 abstenciones de Ciudadanos y de un procurador del Grupo Mixto y 39 'noes' de PSOE y cuatro procuradores del Grupo Mixto.

No obstante, en la segunda vuelta, donde únicamente es necesaria la contabilización de más 'síes' que 'noes', finalmente Maroto ha conseguido el respaldo necesario con 40 'síes' –de PP y de Cs– frente a 39 'noes' –35 de PSOE y cuatro del Grupo Mixto–, una abstención de un procurador del Grupo Mixto y un voto nulo.

