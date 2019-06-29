Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Cs 'The New York Times' sitúa a Cs entre los ocho partidos más centrados de Occidente

El estudio analiza de forma detallada los programas electorales de cada partido para poder situarlos a la derecha o a la izquierda dependiendo de aspectos como los nacionalismos, las menciones al marxismo o las alusiones al sentimiento nacional o constitucional.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
28/06/2019.- El líder de Ciudadanos Albert Rivera, durante el acto previo a la reunión ordinaria del Consejo General de su partido. / EFE - JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

El líder de Ciudadanos Albert Rivera, durante el acto previo a la reunión ordinaria del Consejo General de su partido. / EFE - JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Solo ocho partidos se sitúan en el centro de la esfera política de Occidente, entre los que se encuentra Ciudadanos, según analiza The New York Times. A la formación liderada por Albert Rivera le acompañan el Partido Socialista y el PCP (ambos de Portugal), el SPO (Austria), el Centerpartiet y el Moderaterna (partidos de Suecia), SFP (Finlandia) y los Socialdemócratas de Dinamarca. 

Para llegar a esta conclusión, el autor realiza un estudio detallado de los programas electorales de cada partido para poder situarlos a la derecha o a la izquierda dependiendo de aspectos como los nacionalismos, las menciones al marxismo o las alusiones al sentimiento nacional o constitucional. Sin embargo, el resultado sería totalmente distinto si se tuvieran en cuenta los pactos que realizan las formaciones, como los recientes entre PP, Cs y Vox.

En España, el estudio sitúa a Podemos entre los partidos que más a la izquierda se encuentran, por detrás de Die Linke y los partidos verdes de Alemania, Dinamarca y Suiza. 

Las propuestas del PNV están equiparadas con el Partido Laborista británico, según el estudio. Así mismo, sitúa muy cerca al PSOE del Partido Demócrata de los Estados Unidos.

Por su parte, el PP se encuentra entre las formaciones más cercanas al centro-derecha de Europa. Mientras que Vox se equipara a los partidos ultraderechistas de Suiza y de Holanda o Alternativa por Alemania.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad