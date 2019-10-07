El diputado por Toledo de Ciudadanos Juan Carlos Girauta ha calificado este lunes al PSC como un "partido de lameculos paniaguados mezclados con ladrones pijos" además de "traidores, acomplejados, inmorales y nacionalistas".
En un apunte en su cuenta de Twitter, recogido por Europa Press, Girauta ha cargado contra los socialistas catalanes después de su abstención este mismo lunes en la votación de la moción de censura contra el presidente catalán, Quim Torra.
"El PSC ha decepcionado hoy a muchos. A mí ya no podía: lo abandoné hace 33 años sabiendo lo que era: un partido de lameculos paniaguados mezclados con ladrones pijos. Traidores, acomplejados, inmorales y nacionalistas dedicados a servirle a Pujol la cabeza del área metropolitana", ha escrito el político de la formación naranja.
La portavoz del PSC en el Parlament catalán, Eva Granados, ha reprochado a Girauta su tono pocos minutos después de su publicación. "Es lamentable que líderes políticos utilicen esas descalificaciones hacia otros dirigentes políticos", ha lamentado la socialista en una entrevista en La noche en 24 horas de RTVE.
