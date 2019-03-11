El abogado Emilio Cuatrecasas eludió la prisión cuando Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría era la vicepresidenta del Gobierno de Rajoy, según informa elplural.com. La Fiscalía de Barcelona presentó una querella el 20 de diciembre 2011, justo un día antes de que Rajoy y sus ministros jurasen el cargo
En 2013 la Adiencia de Barcelona reabrió el caso en septiembre de 2013 al entender que su entramado societario solo perseguía obtener beneficios fiscales.
Emilio Cuatrecasas aceptó en 2015 una pena de dos años de cárcel y una multa de 1,5 millones de euros por defraudar a Hacienda. Lo hizo tras un pacto con la Fiscalía de Delitos Económicos en donde Cuatrecasas reconoció ocho delitos fiscales contra la Hacienda Pública tras haber defraudado tres millones de euros.
