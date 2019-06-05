Público
las cuentas de Andalucía Vox no cede y mantiene el veto a las cuentas de PP y Cs en Andalucía

La enmienda a la totalidad se registrará a las 11,00 horas de este jueves en el Registro del Parlamento

Alejandro Hernández, portavoz de Vox en el Parlamento de Andalucía. Europa Press

El Grupo Parlamentario de Vox ha anunciado que este jueves presentará formalmente en el Registro del Parlamento su enmienda a la totalidad al proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos andaluces para este año presentado por el Gobierno de coalición de PP-A y Ciudadanos (Cs). Con ello, no cede a las presiones de PP y Ciudadanos y mantiene el veto a las cuenta

Según ha informado Vox en la tarde de este miércoles, la enmienda a la totalidad se registrará a las 11,00 horas de este jueves en el Registro del Parlamento.

El lunes, el portavoz parlamentario de Vox, Alejandro Hernández, anunció la intención del grupo de presentar esa enmienda a la totalidad con propuesta de devolución del texto al Consejo de Gobierno, porque no son las cuentas de un Gobierno del cambio, sino que perfectamente las podría haber presentado el anterior Ejecutivo de PSOE-A junto a Ciudadanos (Cs).

"Se alejan de todo lo que se decía que se iba a hacer por parte del nuevo Gobierno", según sentenció Hernández, quien añadió que la decisión de presentar la enmienda a la totalidad no es tanto una cuestión de partidas y capítulos, sino que es una "cuestión global y de espíritu: A estos presupuestos les falta espíritu de cambio, brilla por su ausencia".

