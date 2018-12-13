El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en la inauguración de la Cumbre del Tercer Sector contra la Pobreza Infantil, afirmó que en los Presupuestos del Estado para 2019 se incluirá duplicar la ayuda por hijos que estén en situación de pobreza.
Sánchez indicó que para su Gobierno es una prioridad máxima abordar la pobreza infantil que, en España, afecta a más de dos millones de niños y niñas, y recordó que en su Ejecutivo unas primeras medidas que impulsó fue la creación de un Alto Comisionado contra la pobreza infantil, dependiente directamente de la Presidencia del Gobierno.
El presidente del Ejecutivo también indicó que España quiere liderar esta lucha en toda Europa, "y vamos a bucar la implicación ambiciosa de las instituciones europeas contra la pobreza infantil", aseguró.
En este sentido, indicó que España va a promover la creación de un fondo para combatir la pobreza infantil en toda Europa, que garantice que los países del viejo continente se impliquen "en luchar contra esta lacra"; dijo.
También Sánchez recordó que uno de los objetivos fundamentales de su Gobierno es la universalización de la educación pública de 0 a 3 años, así como aumentar el número de becas por razones económicas. El presidente del Gobierno precisó que este ambicioso objetivo se implantará progresivamente.
