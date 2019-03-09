La corriente interna de la CUP Poble Lliure ha afirmado este sábado que la formación política debería "asumir el reto de articular una candidatura" a las elecciones generales para ofrecer una opción de ruptura con el Estado.
En un comunicado, Poble Lliure ha informado de su posicionamiento ante el 28A considerando que los catalanes han demostrado en los últimos meses "conciencia y movilización en términos de ruptura democrática respecto al régimen monárquico español y en favor de la construcción de una República Catalana Independiente".
Y que esta situación contrasta con la línea de los partidos independentistas que hasta ahora sí han concurrido a las generales porque adoptan "un discurso reformista totalmente inviable en un Estado español en plena deriva autoritaria".
Por este motivo, ha apostado por "una alternativa electoral que permita a las decenas de miles de catalanas y catalanes conscientes y movilizados emitir un voto sólido y útil para la ruptura".
Y ha pedido una candidatura "lo más amplia posible que agrupe el máximo de personas, colectivos y sectores sociales comprometidos con la construcción republicana".
