Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

CUP La CUP llama a "intensificar una batalla ideológica" y reclama una amnistía colectiva

"Desde un supuesto independentismo retórico y apelando a un falso pragmatismo rupturista, querrán confundirnos para que acabemos atrapados en la telaraña que haga imposible cualquier proyecto rupturista en los próximos años", ha advertido la organización en un comunicado. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
L'alcaldable de la CUP Barcelona, Anna Saliente. @CUPBarcelona

 Anna Saliente, candidata a alcaldesa por la CUP en los pasados comicios municipales . @CUPBarcelona

La CUP ha llamado a "intensificar una batalla ideológica" y ha reclamado una amnistía colectiva frente a un marco de indultos individuales, que suponen, según la formación, pedir perdón y renunciar a la autodeterminación.

En un comunicado este domingo, la formación ha avisado de que "el régimen reformado en 1978 quiere acelerar y concluir una segunda reforma del régimen" en busca de la estabilidad, para lo que necesita pactos con actores de Catalunya.

"Desde un supuesto independentismo retórico y apelando a un falso pragmatismo rupturista, querrán confundirnos para que acabemos atrapados en la telaraña que haga imposible cualquier proyecto rupturista en los próximos años", ha advertido.

La CUP cree que la voluntad de diálogo e indultos "irá teniendo un protagonismo creciente alimentados por quien promueve la vía pactista", por lo que han reclamado volver a poner la autodeterminación en el centro del debate político y ha reivindicado la legitimidad de la desobediencia civil e institucional.

La formación anticapitalista ha anunciado que potenciará y participará en "todas aquellas iniciativas movilizadoras de respuesta a la sentencia en clave de defensa de los derechos colectivos", y que apoyará, participará y promoverá las convocatorias de asambleas populares abiertas surgidas de la organización popular.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad