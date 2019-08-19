El exalcalde de Alcorcón y número dos de la candidatura del PP en las pasadas elecciones autonómicas a la Comunidad de Madrid, David Pérez, será el nuevo titular de Vivienda y Administración local del nuevo Ejecutivo de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, según ha informado el Ejecutivo autonómico. En su caso, se cumplen todas las quinielas que le situaban como miembro del nuevo Consejo de Gobierno.
Por otro lado, la directiva de la consultora Deloitte Paloma Martín, licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid y doctora por la Universidad de Rey Juan Carlos, será la nueva consejera Medio Ambiente, Ordenación del Territorio y Sostenibilidad.
Con ello, se despeja las últimas incógnitas del Gobierno en coalición que dirigirá la nueva presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que ha diseñado un equipo marcado por la renovación y en el que solo repite de la anterior legislatura el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.
Pérez es licenciado en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Complutense y ha sido diputado en la Asamblea de Madrid, donde llegó a ser el portavoz del Grupo Popular en la cámara regional. A su vez, fue regidor del municipio de Alcorcón entre 2011 y 2019 y también ostentó la Presidencia de la Federación Madrileña de Municipios. También ha ejercido de viceconsejero de Empleo y Mujer de la Comunidad de Madrid.
La nueva titular de Medio Ambiente ha ejercido cargos en la Consejería de Sanidad, donde fue responsable de Ordenación e Inspección Sanitaria, y ha prestado servicios profesionales en el sector sociosanitario. Por otro lado, también ha sido vocal de la Comisión de Urbanismo (2011-2014), vocal del Consejo de Medio Ambiente (2014-2015) y vocal del Consejo administración del IMIDRA (2011-2014).
Con estos nombres y el de Ruiz Escudero al frente de Sanidad se cierra el nuevo Ejecutivo autonómico en coalición entre PP y Ciudadanos. Los consejeros tomarán posesión este martes de su cargo en una ceremonia que tendrá lugar en la Real Casa de Correos, presidida por la propia Ayuso.
