Estás leyendo: Debate en el Congreso de los Diputados de la moción de censura de Vox contra Sánchez

Público
Público

En directo Debate en el Congreso de los Diputados de la moción de censura de Vox contra Sánchez

La formación ultraderechista presenta una moción contra el Gobierno de coalición destinada a fracasar, al no contar a priori con los votos necesarios para su aprobación.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c), interviene en una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. /EFE
Sesión plenaria del Congreso de los Diputados durante el estado de alarma por el coronavirus.

Madrid

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Siga en directo en Público TV la sesión de la moción de censura en el Congreso:

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público