La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, dio por buena la respuesta del Gobierno de la Generalitat en la que se compromete a garantizar la seguridad en Catalunya y durante la celebración del Consejo de Gobierno del próximo día 21 de diciembre, por lo que de momento parece que queda descartado el despliegue de los Cuerpos y Fueras de Seguridad del Estado.
Calvo, que compareció en los pasillos del Congreso para valorar los discursos de Partido Popular y Ciudadanos, se refirió a estos dos partidos que piden retirar las competencia de seguridad en Catalunya preguntándoles si no le es suficiente con el compromiso de la Generalitat, "que ha hecho hasta por escrito", precisó.
Para la vicepresidenta los discursos de Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera resutaron "pobres y faltones" y que se limitaron a mantener el "estribillo mediático" para "seguir avivando los problemas de Cätalunya", afirmó.
La vicepresidenta volvió a descartar que el Gobierno se esté planteando la aplicación del artículo 155 que piden los dos partidos de derecha, y aseguró que no está dispuesta a aceptar lecciones de estas formaciones. "Este partido sabe cuándo se tienen que tomar medidas excepcionales", aseguró.
Para Calvo, los planteamientos de PP y Ciudadanos de adoptar medidas excepcionales en Catalunya sólo responden a que, su único interés, "es buscar el crédito electoral a toda costa"; y no en avanzar en soluciones.
La "número dos" del Ejecutivo, por el contrario, puso en valor la intervención del presidente del Gobierno que, en su opinión, "hizo un discurso profundamente constitucional y centrado en los problemas de los ciudadanos".
La dirigente socialista dio por hecho que el proyecto de Sánchez tiene todavía mucho recorrido y está asentado, recordando que la mayoría de los decretos han sido convalidados y muchos de ellos con el apoyo de PP o de Ciudadanos.
Por ello, apuntó que el siguiente objetivo sigue siendo la aprobación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2019 y mostró su confianza en que aún pueda salir adelante, "y a ser posible con la senda de déficit del 1,8", apuntó.
