Estás leyendo: Debate en la Diputación Permanente

Público
Público

En directo Debate en la Diputación Permanente

Peticiones de comparecencia de la Administradora provisional única para la Corporación RTVE, de las ministras de Hacienda y de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación y del ministro de Sanidad.

Reunión de la Diputación Permanente
Reunión de la Diputación Permanente.

Madrid

Público

Peticiones de comparecencia de la Administradora provisional única para la Corporación RTVE, de las ministras de Hacienda y de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Cooperación y del ministro de Sanidad.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público