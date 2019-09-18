Público
Debate electoral RTVE propone un debate a cinco el 4 de noviembre y tres 'cara a cara'

Los tres 'cara a cara' serían entre Sánchez y Casado, otro entre Casado y Rivera, y un tercero entre Sánchez e Iglesias. La Corporación también ofrece para el 1 de noviembre un debate entre los portavoces de los siete partidos con grupo propio en el Congreso. Unidas Podemos ya ha aceptado todos los debates.

Pablo Casado (PP), Pedro Sanchez (PSOE), Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos) y Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos), en el debate electoral en TVE. REUTERS

RTVE ha ofrecido el 4 de noviembre para la celebración de un debate con los candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno de los cinco partidos con mayor representación parlamentaria ante la convocatoria de elecciones generales el próximo 10 de noviembre.

La corporación pública ha informado este miércoles de su intención de programar "por su innegable interés periodístico", un debate a cinco entre Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Casado (PP), Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos), Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos) y Santiago Abascal (VOX). Además, se han planificado tres "cara a cara": un debate entre Sánchez y Casado, otro entre Casado y Rivera, y un tercero entre Sánchez e Iglesias.

"Ante la posibilidad de que se agoten los plazos para la celebración de un nuevo pleno de investidura, y finalmente se convoquen elecciones generales para el próximo 10 de noviembre, RTVE está planificando la cobertura informativa a la que nos podríamos enfrentar en próximas fechas, en la que se incluye la celebración de varios debates entre los líderes políticos", explica RTVE. Por su parte, Unidas Podemos acepta todos los debates que se propongan.

La radiotelevisión pública también se ha ofrecido para celebrar un debate entre los portavoces de los siete partidos con grupo propio en el Congreso: PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos, VOX, ERC y PNV. Para este debate, RTVE ha fijado el 1 de noviembre, una fecha sujeta a modificación si lo acuerdan las formaciones participantes. 

A falta de cerrar las fechas con los interesados, detalla la corporación, su propuesta es reservar la semana del 28 de octubre al 1 de noviembre para la celebración de estos "cara a cara". RTVE recuerda que en virtud de su ley de financiación, es su obligación, como servicio público, ofrecer la "máxima pluralidad posible".

