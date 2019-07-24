Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Debate de Investidura Calvo y Echenique están ya reunidos en un "lugar discreto" de Madrid para buscar un acuerdo

Hermetismo total en ambos partidos sobre el encuentro y sus contenidos, aunque hay optimismo por ambas partes

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez y Carmen Calvo, durante el debate de investidura. / EMILIO NARANJO (EFE)

Pedro Sánchez y Carmen Calvo, durante el debate de investidura. / EMILIO NARANJO (EFE)

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo; y el responsable de Unidas Podemos en las negociaciones, Pablo Echenique, empezaron la mañana de este miércoles la reunión definitiva para intentar alcanzar un acuerdo de cara a  la segunda y definitiva sesión de investidura del jueves, según confirmaron fuentes socialistas.

Poco más se sabe del encuentro que se está desarrollando en "un lugar discreto" de Madrid, y ambos partidos se han comprometido a mantener la máxima discreción hasta que concluyan las negociaciones. El clima ha cambiado en las últimas 24 horas y, según fuentes de ambas partes, hay más optimismo de cara alcanzar un acuerdo.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad