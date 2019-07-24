La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo; y el responsable de Unidas Podemos en las negociaciones, Pablo Echenique, empezaron la mañana de este miércoles la reunión definitiva para intentar alcanzar un acuerdo de cara a la segunda y definitiva sesión de investidura del jueves, según confirmaron fuentes socialistas.
Poco más se sabe del encuentro que se está desarrollando en "un lugar discreto" de Madrid, y ambos partidos se han comprometido a mantener la máxima discreción hasta que concluyan las negociaciones. El clima ha cambiado en las últimas 24 horas y, según fuentes de ambas partes, hay más optimismo de cara alcanzar un acuerdo.
(Habrá ampliación)
