El magistrado Francisco Serrano, que fue condenado por prevaricación, ejerció como portavoz de Vox en su primera intervención en un Parlamento en España. Y no defraudó. En ella, no renunció a uno solo de sus objetivos políticos, arremetió con extrema dureza contra la izquierda, e insistió en que va a perseverar en su idea de derogar las leyes andaluzas de igualdad y contra la violencia machista. Serrano reclamó a Juanma Moreno respeto para su formación, a la que, indicó, se le calumnia, y le pidió que les defendiese de los ataques, cosa que el candidato a la investidura hizo sin demora: "Defiendo la pluralidad y diversidad que tiene Andalucía. Defenderé a todos los grupos que sean atacados. Su formación y votantes merecen todo el respeto. Agradezco el apoyo". "Esa es la grandeza de la democracia, la pluralidad y la tolerancia de todos", dijo Moreno.
"Somos gente de orden. Creemos en la paz, en la libertad de pensamiento. Exigiremos respeto, que se nos debe". "Somos constitucionalistas. Estamos a favor de las libertades individuales y detestamos cualquier dictadura, sea de izquierdas o de derechas", dijo Serrano, quien cargó contra "la extrema izquierda que se sitúa en la supremacía moral". " Es duro sentir los insultos", dijo. "No somos violentos. No seguimos a revolucionarios que causaron millones de muertos". Y citó a Stalin y al Che Guevara.
Serrano trató además de utilizar la tribuna para exculparse de su condena. "Fui perseguido. Fue un procedimiento injusto. Único juez condenado en Europa por prevaricación culposa".
Moreno, en su réplica, defendió su acuerdo con Vox, que tuvo "luz y taquígrafos", no como los de Pedro Sánchez, afirmó, y leyó sus puntos. "La defensa de nuestras tradiciones forma parte de la personalidad de Andalucía, parte esencial de la personalidad de España, esas tradiciones nos fortalecen. Defender nuestras costumbres es rancio. ¿Por qué soy un rancio? ¿Porque quiero proteger el legado histórico de muchos años? Defender la libertad de educación ¿Por qué es retrógrado? Los padres tienen derecho a decidir qué educación quieren, sin que ningún burócrata se lo impida", dijo el próximo presidente
