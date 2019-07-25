El candidato socialista y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en un breve discurso ante los miembros de la dirección de su partido, dio la investidura por fallida y lo achacó, fundamentalmente, a que Pablo Iglesias no esté en el Gobierno, según fuentes consultadas.
Sánchez, ante su Ejecutiva, hasta se culpó de haber hecho una oferta demasiado generosa a la formación morada, ya que dijo que este partido nunca tuvo voluntad real de acuerdo, sino "de ocupar el Gobierno" y, en especial, que estuviera en la mesa del Consejo de MInistros su secretario general.
Durante la reunión se conoció la última oferta que presentó Unidas Podemos, que ha rechazado de manera inmediata la dirección socialista., aunque mantiene viva la última propuesta dada a conocer por el PSOE de una Vicepresidencia y tres ministerios.
Fuentes socialistas indicaron, tras la reunión, que la oferta que les llegó de Podemos es "más de lo mismo" y achacan a la formación morada que siga hablando de carteras de primera y de segunda. Según el PSOE, "todas las carteras contribuyen a mejorar la vida de los ciudadanos y forman parte del Consejo de Ministros de España".
En la dirección del PSOE hay gran desánimo, pero un apoyo cerrado a la posición que mantiene Pedro Sánchez. Se considera también que la oferta ha sido "muy generosa" y se señala directamente a Pablo Iglesias como el responsable de que no haya acuerdo. "MIentras este señor esté al frente de Unidas Podemos nunca podrá haber un acuerdo", afirmó un veterano dirigente de la Ejecutiva federal.
