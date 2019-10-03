Público
Asamblea de Madrid Aguado sostiene que harán "todo lo posible" para que las iglesias "no vuelvan a arder" 

El portavoz del Gobierno regional ha redoblado las declaraciones de Ayuso en la Asamblea sobre el tema de los templos quemados en 1936, aunque se ha desmarcado de sus opiniones sobre Ley de Memoria Histórica.

14/08/2019. Los diputados de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado y César Zafra, durante el debate y votación del segundo pleno de la candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid en la Asamblea madrileña.

El vicepresidente y portavoz del Gobierno regional de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, charla con César Zafra./ Europa Press

El vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, no ha querido quedarse a la zaga de la presidenta Ayuso en la polémica Asamblea de este jueves. Una pregunta de Vox  ha sido el detonante de un acalorado debate en el que se ha mezclado duras críticas al Gobierno por la exhumación de los restos de Franco, críticas a la Ley de Memoria Histórica y varias referencias a la iglesias quemadas en 1936.

Al hilo de la intervención de Díaz Ayuso, en la que la del Partido Popular se ha preguntado si "las parroquias" arderán "como en en el 36", Aguado ha querido redoblar el argumento de la presidenta, afirmando que es "una certeza" que "en el año 36 ardieron las iglesias". El portavoz del Gobierno regional madrileño ha añadido que el Ejecutivo al que pertenece va a "hacer todo lo posible para que no vuelvan a arder en 2019" a consecuencia de que "alguien quiera imponer su ideología sobre otras". 

En este punto, el de Ciudadanos ha criticado que siempre que se llega a una campaña electoral salga "el tema de Franco y de sus huesos".  "Me parece que es un tema recurrente por parte de la izquierda, que además divide a la sociedad, la enfrente y que es un debate desde mi punto estéril". Aguado señaló que le preocupan "mucho más" temas como "las pensiones, la dependencia, la accesibilidad, la educación...", ha apostillado.

