madrid
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha asegurado este jueves que la Comunidad de Madrid no ha trasladado aún ninguna petición formal para el despliegue de las Fuerzas Armadas para contener la propagación del coronavirus, más allá de los 150 rastreadores militares que solicitó hace unas semanas y están ya actuando.
En rueda de prensa, Robles ha explicado que esta semana hubo una reunión en la que se trasladó a la Comunidad de Madrid unas propuestas "genéricas" sobre la disponibilidad de las Fuerzas Armadas y Defensa se encuentra a la espera de que el Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso concrete sus necesidades tras las nuevas medidas que se anuncien este viernes.
Según ha recordado, las Fuerzas Armadas tienen capacidad para desplegarse en un plazo de 24 o 48 horas y asumir labores similares a las desarrolladas en la Operación Balmis, como desinfección, traslado de enfermos o poner a disposición de las autoridades civiles las capacidades de la sanidad militar.
