La ministra de Defensa en funciones, Margarita Robles, explicó ayer que el Ejército del Aire está planteando cambiar su denominación por la de Ejército del Aire y del Espacio, ya que el componente aeroespacial va a condicionar en un futuro la seguridad y el modo de vida de los españoles. No obstante, fuentes ministeriales aclararon a Publico que, de ser así, no sucedería de manera inmediata.
La ministra indicó en un acto el martes que "as algo que el Ejército del Aire está debatiendo". "No nos podemos adelantar, pero probablemente el futuro pase por esa denominación", ha opinado Robles sobre este cambio de nombre en declaraciones a los periodistas.
Para la ministra, "el futuro pasa por algo más que por la cooperación" entre estas dos materias: "Una unión entre el Ejército del Aire y el espacio". "No podemos contemplar el mundo del siglo XXI y el futuro olvidándonos del espacio".
Y apuntó que en este asunto "no puede haber un planteamiento puramente nacional" y que se debe trabajar en clave internacional de cara al futuro.
Precisamente, en el seminario inaugurado participan expertos nacionales e internacionales, con representantes de Estados Unidos, Alemania, Francia, Italia o Canadá, y se centra en el tema de "Las Fuerzas Aéreas y el espacio: un desafío de cooperación internacional".
