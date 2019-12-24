Público
La defensa de Junqueras pide al Supremo su "inmediata liberación" y la nulidad de la sentencia del 'procés'

En su escrito, la defensa del líder de ERC exige a la sala presidida por Manuel Marchena que garantice el libre desplazamiento de Junqueras al Parlamento Europeo bajo la prerrogativa de inmunidad para poder recoger su acta.

Oriol Junqueras durante la constitución de la XIII legislatura del Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press

La defensa del exvicepresident de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras ha solicitado este martes a la sala que juzgó la causa del procés en el Tribunal Supremo que declare la nulidad de la sentencia y ordene la "inmediata liberación" de su cliente para que pueda acudir al Parlamento Europeo a obtener su acta de diputado, todo ello como consecuencia de haber sido reconocida su inmunidad por el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE).

El abogado Andreu Van den Eynde hace estas peticiones en un escrito de 15 páginas que presenta a requerimiento del propio tribunal tras conocerse el pasado jueves el contenido de la sentencia del tribunal europeo.

Tras recibir todas las alegaciones -aún falta conocer las de la Abogacía del Estado- la sala deberá adoptar una decisión respecto a la situación personal de Junqueras, que cumple condena firme de 13 años de cárcel por un delito de sedición.

En su escrito, la defensa del líder de ERC exige a la sala presidida por Manuel Marchena que garantice el libre desplazamiento de Junqueras al Parlamento Europeo bajo la prerrogativa de inmunidad establecida en el artículo 9.II del Protocolo de Privilegios e Inmunidades de la Unión Europea, "dando lugar a su inmediata liberación".

También solicita que "tomando en consideración la exclusiva facultad
del Parlamento Europeo para levantar la inmunidad de sus miembros y autorizar la tramitación de cualquier procedimiento penal", se declare en suspenso la tramitación de la causa en el Tribunal Supremo desde el pasado 13 de junio -fecha en la que se proclamó oficialmente a Junqueras como candidato electo a la Eurocámara- y, en consecuencia, decrete la nulidad de la sentencia del procés.

