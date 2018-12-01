Público
Defensa Robles: "Villarejo me definió en una cinta como la tía más chunga, inútil y perniciosa"

La ministra de Defensa, en una entrevista para '20 Minutos' se muestra dolida "profundamente" a causa del "desprestigio" de la Justicia.

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles. - EFE

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha pedido a la Justicia que "ponga sobre la mesa" las grabaciones de ex comisario Villarejo y "llegue hasta el final" en las investigaciones. "Al Estado de Derecho no le chantajea nadie, y el que se cree que lo hace está tremendamente equivocado", ha dicho.

En una entrevista para 20 minutos, la ministra ha reconocido que su nombre aparece en una de las cintas del ex comisario. En ella, según explica, Villarejo la define como "la tía más chunga , inútil y perniciosa" que ha conocido. Unas palabras que la ministra, en tono irónico, los considera como "elogios", al venir de quién vienen.

Por otro lado, Robles se muestra dolida "profundamente" a causa del "desprestigio" de la Justicia. Asimismo, habla de las recientes sentencias del Supremo, las cuales le provocaron un "profundo dolor" y una "gran vergüenza".

Por lo que se refiere a las polémicas por el sistema de elección del constitucional, Robles apunta que es un "sistema constitucional y reconocido en la ley". La ministra pide, en ese sentido, que Casado "tome decisiones" porque Cosidó, que "se permite el lujo de reenviar un Whatsapp que pone en duda la independencia judicial", no puede estar "ni un minuto más" siendo el portavoz del PP en el Senado.

