madrid
La Fiscalía ha pedido al Tribunal Supremo que no admita a trámite las querellas contra el ministro de Transporte, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, por su encuentro con la vicepresidenta venezolana, Delcy Rodríguez, en el aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas el pasado 20 de enero.
El Ministerio Público informa en un comunicado que ya ha remitido a la Sala Segunda del Alto Tribunal el informe en el que se opone a las querellas presentadas por los partidos Laócrata y Vox contra Ábalos, a quien le atribuyen un presunto delito de prevaricación.
La Fiscalía por tanto considera que las acusaciones contra el ministro se basan en informaciones periodísticas y cree que no hay pruebas que demuestren que la intervención de Ábalos fuera "más allá de lo estrictamente diplomático".
