Delgado borra su cuenta en Twitter tras ser propuesta como fiscal general del Estado

La exministra de Justicia Dolores Delgado, propuesta del Gobierno para liderar la Fiscalía General del Estado, ha eliminado su cuenta en la red social Twitter, tras borrar todos sus mensajes.
Se presentaba en Twitter como "ministra de Justicia" con "alma de fiscal", y el pasado viernes, cuando se confirmó que no seguiría en el cargo, borró la primera de las definiciones.
El fin de semana sus mensajes desaparecieron y ya no es posible acceder a @LolaDelgadoG. "Esta cuenta no existe" es el mensaje de Twitter. Delgado era muy activa en esta red social y en uno de sus últimos mensajes se mostraba honrada por haber ejercido como notaria mayor del Reino en la toma de posesión de Pedro Sánchez en La Zarzuela.
La cuenta le había acompañado desde la Audiencia Nacional, donde Delgado trabajó más de dos décadas como fiscal centrada primero en la lucha contra el narcotráfico y después en el combate el terrorismo yihadista.
La propuesta del Gobierno ha generado una fuerte división entre fiscales conservadores y progresistas. Salpicada por el caso Villarejo, sustituirá a María José Segarra, que ocupaba el cargo desde junio 2018.
