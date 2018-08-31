El coordinador federal de IU, Alberto Garzón, ha criticado este viernes que el Gobierno haya asumido la defensa del juez Pablo Llarena ante la querella que le han planteado en Bélgica "por bocazas", tras hacer declaraciones públicas sobre la causa contra el "procés" de la que es instructor.
En una entrevista en RNE, Garzón ha reprochado que el Gobierno haya tomado una decisión "errónea" al ceder a "una especie de chantaje" del sector más conservador del poder judicial para defender al magistrado, que ha mostrado su "incapacidad de no verse como una cruzado frente a la independencia" y mantenerse "neutral".
También ha instado al Gobierno a que la Abogacía del Estado retire la acusación por rebelión y sedición contra los políticos independentistas encarcelados, ya que "no tiene ni pies ni cabeza" y supone una "politización extrema" del poder judicial, así como una "situación injusta" de prisión.
Por eso, ha asegurado que la colocación de lazos amarillos suponen reivindicar esta liberación "de forma legítima" y la retirada de estos símbolos, como ha hecho el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, o las campañas para desmontarlos "son prácticas de censura absolutamente reprochables".
De esta manera, se ha referido a "grupos camuflados" como los que esta semana han retirado lazos por la noche en Girona, algo que "infunde mucho miedo" y solo contribuye a incrementar la tensión.
Garzón ha recriminado que algunos dirigentes políticos, como los de Ciudadanos, hagan un "caballo de batalla" de la retirada de lazos amarillos, con lo que solo consiguen "echar más leña el fuego" del conflicto en Catalunya, algo que es "irresponsable", ha concluido.
