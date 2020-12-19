Estás leyendo: Podemos denuncia que un grupo de personas ha vuelto a acosar a Montero e Iglesias en su residencia de Galapagar

Público
Público

Podemos denuncia que un grupo de personas ha vuelto a acosar a Montero e Iglesias en su residencia de Galapagar

La formación de Iglesias entiende que la presencia este sábado en la casa del vicepresidente es "un desafío al juez" que lleva el caso de las denuncias interpuestas contra uno de los principales instigadores, Miguel Frontera.

Imagen de un grupo de personas camino a la casa de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero.
Imagen de un grupo de personas camino a la casa de Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

Un reducido grupo de personas han acudido este sábado a la residencia del vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, y la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero

En el vídeo al que ha tenido acceso Público se observa cómo un grupo de personas, ataviadas con banderas de España, rondó la residencia de los dos políticos de Unidas Podemos en Galapagar, municipio al norte de la Comunidad de Madrid. 

"Los ultraderechistas, liderados por Miguel Frontera, tratan de intensificar su acoso al domicilio del vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y la ministra de Igualdad, donde viven con con sus tres hijos pequeños, como represalia por sus victorias de estas semanas en el Gobierno de coalición", aseguran fuentes de Podemos.

La formación de Iglesias entiende que la presencia este sábado en la casa del vicepresidente es "un desafío al juez que está llevando su caso" tras la demanda del vicepresidente.

Frontera grabó el interior de la vivienda

Sobre Frontera, hace unas semanas Infolibre destapó que grabó imágenes del interior de la vivienda de Iglesias y Montero, según comentaron dos miembros de la Guardia Civil en una declaración oficial. 

El 12 de junio, día en el que Frontera fue detenido por la Guardia Civil, los agentes se percataron de que este cabecilla poseía capturas de Iglesias por el interior de la casa. Cuando acudieron a identificarlo le preguntaron si había grabado en el interior del domicilio. Y Frontera les dijo que sí. "Se veía [en unas imágenes de su teléfono móvil] el interior del domicilio del vicepresidente y se le podía ver a este con camiseta negra saliendo del interior de la casa a un jardín privado", dice en declaraciones a las que ha tenido acceso Infolibre. Le detuvieron porque "podría incurrir en un delito contra la intimidad".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público