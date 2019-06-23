Público
Derecho a decidir Madrileños por el derecho a decidir convoca una nueva concentración en la capital

La organización llama a los manifestantes a acudir a la Puerta del Sol, al lado del oso y el madroño, el domingo 23 a las 11.00 horas.

Varios manifestantes en el acto de 'Madrileños por el derecho a decidir' se concentran a las puertas del Teatro del Barrio en Malasaña sujetando papeletas del referéndum del 1 de octubre. REUTERS/Sergio Pérez

Tras finalizar el juicio al procés, Madrileños por el derecho a decidir ha tomado la iniciativa para que se vuelva a escuchar su proclama y convoca a los manifestantes a una concentración en la Puerta del Sol, al lado del oso y el madroño, el domingo 23 a las 11.00 horas. 

"Ante la criminalización de la disidencia, nosotrxs, la sociedad civil, tenemos la obligación de denunciarlo", asegura la organización en un comunicado. "Nos complace confimarles que otras ciudades europeas se movilizarán también por los mismos motivos a lo largo del fin de semana, como por ejemplo París, Toulouse y Lyon", aseguran. 

Será la primera convocatoria de esta organización en 2019, que vuelve a la carga para mostrar la solidaridad entre pueblos y dar una versión menos polarizada entre Madrid y Catalunya.

La marcha también pretende ser un acto de solidaridad con los políticos presos y su inhabilitación para ejercer la función de diputados. El Supremo, en última instancia, ha rechazado que Junqueras acceda también al acta de eurodiputado. El tribunal considera que su desplazamiento posterior a Bruselas pondría en un "irreversible peligro" el proceso penal.

A la espera de una sentencia sobre el juicio del procés, la Abogacía del Estado se ha opuesto a la excarcelación de los presos del mientras esperan la sentencia del Supremo.

