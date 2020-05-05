Estás leyendo: El Gobierno reabre la licitación de obra pública y habilita una nueva línea de avales a préstamos por 24.000 millones

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes la solicitud de la cuarta prórroga del estado de alarma, que este miércoles será sometida a votación en el Congreso de los Diputados. 

Captura de la señal institucional de Moncloa de los ministros Portavoz, María Jesús Montero y de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros. EFE
madrid

alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

El Gobierno permitirá desde este martes la licitación de nueva obra pública. Conforme se reduce la cifra de contagios de Covid-19, así como el número de fallecimientos asociacidos a la enfermedad, el Ejecutivo planea ir eliminando trabas a distintas actividades para recuperar músculo económico durante esta desescalada.

El Gobierno, además, ha habilitado una nueva línea de avales a créditos del ICO para empresas por valor de 24.000 millones de euros, tal y como ha explicado la ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero. 

La ministra portavoz ha comparecido este martes en la rueda de prensar posterior al Consejo de Ministros, al filo de las 15.00 horas, acompañada por los titulares de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y Cultura, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado hoy la nueva prórroga del estado de alarma, la cuarta desde su declaración, el 14 de marzo, y su aprobación será sometida a votación en el Congreso de los Diputados este miércoles. 

(Habrá ampliación)

