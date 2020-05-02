Estás leyendo: El Gobierno permitirá las visitas a familiares y amigos hasta grupos de diez personas a partir de la fase 1

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Desescalada El Gobierno permitirá las visitas a familiares y amigos hasta grupos de diez personas a partir de la fase 1

Sólo será posible a partir del 11 de mayo, en las provincias que ese día puedan estar en dicha fase. Los comercios minoristas de hasta 400 metros cuadrados también podrán abrir sus puertas el lunes 4 de mayo bajo determinadas condiciones.

Illa señala que no hay evidencia científica de que el calor sea beneficioso
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante una comparencia ante la prensa. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

El Gobierno finalmente permitirá visitas a familiares y amigos en sus domicilios hasta poder reunirse grupos con un máximo de diez personas y siempre dentro de la misma provincia, según informaron este sábado fuentes del Ejecutivo.

Esto sólo podrá hacerse en la fase uno que, en la mayoría del país, no entrará en vigor hasta el próximo 11 de mayo. Sólo será posible en las provincias que ese día puedan estar en dicha fase.

En estos encuentros el Gobierno aconseja mantener la distancias social y las medidas de seguridad que se han anunciado durante la pandemia, en especial la limpieza de manos. El Ejecutivo indicó que estas reuniones sociales están permitidas en cualquier lugar.

En la fase cero, la atención en el comercio deberá ser a través de cita previa y de forma individualizada

En cuanto a la fase cero, que empezará el próximo 4 de mayo, se permitirá la apertura de los  comercios minoristas de hasta 400 metros cuadrados, con la obligatoriedad de que haya franjas de atención preferente a mayores de 65, que tendrán que coincidir con las franjas establecidas para pasear.

La actividad comercial deberá seguir medidas de higiene: limpiar el establecimiento dos veces al día, una de ellas al final de la jornada; lavar todos los uniformes tras su uso; no se pueden utilizar los aseos salvo necesidad; limpiar tras cada uso los probadores de las tiendas que los tengan. Además, en esta fase la atención deberá ser a través de cita previa y de forma individualizada

Además, a partir de lunes también también se podrán realizar pequeñas obras en rehabilitación de viviendas y locales. Se autorizará estos trabajos en zonas delimitadas del edificio, con condiciones que garanticen la seguridad de los trabajadores y vecinos. No será posible llevarlas a cabo si se va a tener contacto con los vecinos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú