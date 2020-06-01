Estás leyendo: Sánchez asegura a la Ejecutiva del PSOE que su proyecto será de cuatro años

Desescalada Sánchez asegura a la Ejecutiva del PSOE que su proyecto será de cuatro años

"Avanzar y proteger" serán los verbos que conjugará el Gobierno en esta nueva etapa, según explicó el presidente.

Reunión de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE
Imágen de una reunión de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE. EFE

MADRID

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, presidió este lunes por videoconferencia la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, donde aseguró que su Gobierno “tiene un proyecto político y una agenda para los próximos cuatro años”que piensa cumplir, desterrando cualquier posibilidad de acortar la legislatura.

Sánchez, además, anunció en su intervención inicial que “Avanzar y proteger” serán los dos verbos que conjugará ahora el Gobierno para hacer frente a la reconstrucción social y económica del país tras las crisis sanitaria del coronavirus, y que ambos guiarán la gestión del Ejecutivo. 

El candidato insistió también durante la reunión en que hay que seguir trabajando en busca de “la unidad y el consenso” con el resto de fuerzas políticas y agentes sociales para la nueva fase de reconstrucción, y volvió a apelar a que hay que alcanzar acuerdos en el seno de la Comisión del Congreso y en la mesa del diálogo social.

No obstante, en la reunión también se puso de manifiesto la actitud del Partido Popular, y varios dirigentes recalcaron que la derecha sigue en su misma estrategia de buscar la confrontación a toda costa cuando no gobierna.

En la reunión se denunció que el PP sigue en la estrategia de buscar  la confrontación cuando no gobierna

Sánchez también destacó en la reunión los datos positivos que se llevan conociendo en las últimas semanas sobre la evolución de la pandemia, aunque advirtió de que hay que estar muy atentos ante la posibilidad de posibles rebotes.

En este sentido, confirmó a los dirigentes de su partido que esta será la sexta y última prórroga del estado de alarma y la decisión adoptada de que los territorios en Fase tres puedan gestionar la desescalada según sus necesidades.

En la reunión también se acordó incorporar a las Comunidades Autónomas y a la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP) a la gestión de los fondos europeos.

