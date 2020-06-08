Estás leyendo: Sánchez destaca ante la Ejecutiva del PSOE la gestión "notable" que se ha hecho ante la pandemia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Desescalada Sánchez destaca ante la Ejecutiva del PSOE la gestión "notable" que se ha hecho ante la pandemia

Hubo críticas por la actitud del PP y el intento de judicializar la política. El PSOE estudia volver a las reuniones presenciales.

Reunión de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE
Una imagen de una de las última reuniones presenciales de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE. EFE

MADRID

Apenas una hora duró la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, en la que el presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del partido, Pedro Sánchez, se limitó a repetir los anuncios hechos en su comparecencia del domingo y, sobre todo, a poner en valor la gestión “notable” que ha hecho el Gobierno en la crisis del coronavirus, según fuentes consultadas.

Sánchez enfatizó en este sentido la favorable evolución de la pandemia y las medidas adoptadas por el Gobierno tanto en el campo sanitario como en materia económica, aunque no ocultó la difícil situación que se ha vivido y los tiempos duros que todavía se avecinan.

El líder socialista relató las líneas generales del decreto de "nueva normalidad" que aprobará el Gobierno en el Consejo de Ministros este martes, y volvió a insistir en la necesidad de ser extremadamente prudentes para que no haya rebrotes graves del coronavirus. 

Quienes tomaron la palabra en la reunión coincidieron con el análisis positivo que hizo el líder del PSOE sobre cómo el Gobierno ha afrontado la pandemia, aunque pusieron especial énfasis en criticar la actitud de confrontación y crispación permanente del Partido Popular que, según dijeron, hace imposible alcanzar los consenso mínimos necesarios.

En este sentido, quienes tomaron la palabra no ocultaron su enfado por la actitud del Partido Popular demostrada en el último pleno del estado de alarma, y advirtieron de que hay que combatir el intento de judicializar la política, que parece constituir la estrategia del partido de Pablo Casado.

En el PSOE preocupa la estrategia del PP de querer judicializar la política

En la reunión, además, se planteó empezar a recuperar la normalidad y se acordó estudiar que puedan volver a celebrarse reuniones presenciales de la Ejecutiva Permanente del PSOE, aunque no se fijó una fecha.

Sánchez, tras casi dos meses ausente de cualquier actividad en el partido, recuperó hace unas semanas las reuniones de la Ejecutiva Federal y, además, adoptó el compromiso de acudir, al menos, una vez al mes a cada reunión cuando vuelvan a ser presenciales.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público