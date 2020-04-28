madrid
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, intentará prorrogar el estado de alarma al menos hasta el 24 de mayo para luchar contra la pandemia del coronavirus. Hay que recordar que la última prórroga abarca hasta el 10 de mayo.
Así lo ha anunciado el jefe del Ejecutivo este martes, en su comparencia posterior al Consejo de Ministros, para exponer el plan de desescalada del Ejecutivo, denominado "Plan para la Transición hacia una nueva normalidad" [Aquí, todos los detalles]. El Gobierno ha aprobado hoy esta estrategia, sustentada en cuatro fases a aplicar de forma asimétrica en las distintas provincias e islas, que previsiblemente no desembocará en la "nueva normalidad" hasta finales de junio.
Sánchez también ha afirmado que el Ejecutivo prevé mantener el sistema de prórrogas de 15 días -el Consejo de Ministros decretó el estado de alarma el 14 de marzo-, sin aclarar o descartar si las prórrogas llegarán hasta finales de junio.
Si el PP no da su voto afirmativo, Sánchez tendría problemas para ampliar el estado de alarma
En cualquier caso, este nuevo periodo de estado de alarma persigue "abordar definitivamente la transición" hacia la desescalada, y se corresponde con la llamada fase cero del plan del Ejecutivo.
No obstante, para prorrogar el estado de alarma el Gobierno debe contar con la autorización del Congreso de los Diputados y esta vez el Gobierno no lo tiene tan fácil, ya que fueron varios grupos los que advirtieron en el anterior debate que no volverían a respaldar esta medida sin un diálogo previo que no se ha producido.
Si el PP decidiera descolgarse de esta nueva prórroga del estado de alarma, el Gobierno no la podría sacar adelante sin el apoyo de los partidos que apoyaron a Pedro Sánchez en su investidura, pero PNV, Bildu o ERC han optado por la abstención en las últimas votaciones.
