madrid
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha reclamado este domingo al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que todas las regiones sanitarias de Catalunya pasen esta próxima semana a la fase 3 de la desescalada.
Así lo ha planteado Torra en su intervención en la reunión telemática de presidentes, según han explicado fuentes de la Generalitat. Torra ha explicado que mañana lunes el Govern quiere aprobar que toda Catalunya pase a la fase 3, "sin esperar siete días más", porque "los resultados lo avalan", lo que supondría a su juicio "acabar de hecho el estado de alarma la semana que viene".
Mientras las regiones sanitarias de Girona y la Catalunya Central se preparan para pasar este lunes a la fase 3 de la desescalada, la última antes de entrar en la nueva normalidad, Barcelona, su área metropolitana y Lleida se preveía que iban a seguir en la fase 2, si bien ahora el Govern quiere acelerar este cambio de fase, tal y como reclamaba también el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.
