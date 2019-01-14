El Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Madrid ha acordado el archivo de la denuncia de los siete nietos de Francisco Franco contra altos cargos del Gobierno por la firma del proyecto de presupuestos de obra de menor para la exhumación de los restos del dictador.
En un auto fechado el pasado 8 de enero, la magistrada María Isabel Durantez considera que resulta procedente archivar las diligencias ya que los hechos no revisten "caracteres de infracción penal".
La denuncia —firmada por Jaime Martínez-Bordiú Franco— se dirigía contra la subsecretaria de Justicia e instructora del expediente de exhumación, Cristina Latorre, el presidente del Consejo de administración de Patrimonio Nacional, Alfredo Pérez de Armiñán, y el actual director de Inmuebles y Medio Natural de Patrimonio Nacional, Víctor Cageao.
También se incluía como querellado al subsecretario de Presidencia, Antonio Hidalgo López, y la subdirectora general de Recursos Humanos e Inspección de Servicios del Ministerio de Cultura, Antonia González Cano.
Los denunciantes esgrimían que estos altos cargos "eran conocedores" de que Víctor Cageao "no ostentaba el cargo de director de Inmuebles de Patrimonio Nacional, pese a lo cual, para acelerar toda la tramitación, a sabiendas de la usurpación de funciones y de la falsedad de la ostentación de dicho cargo, firmó el proyecto de exhumación el 14 de noviembre de 2018".
Según recoge la denuncia, desde Justicia "se solicitó a toda prisa el 13 de noviembre" el proyecto para la exhumación, que "se confeccionó en un solo día firmándose al día siguiente". Los denunciantes atribuían a los querellados los presuntos delitos de prevaricación y usurpación de funciones.
Contra el archivo, los implicados tienen un plazo de tres días para interponer un recurso de reforma y cinco días en el caso de querer presentar un recurso de apelación desde la notificación del auto. La magistrada ha concluido que los hechos no reúnen los "requisitos objetivos ni subjetivos" de un delito.
