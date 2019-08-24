Público
Podemos designa a Nazaret Martín como consejera de Participación en La Rioja

Es una emprendedora en el sector del marketing y las relaciones públicas y, desde el partido, recalcan su trabajo como activista por los derechos de las mujeres. Por su parte, Raquel Romero seguirá al frente del grupo parlamentario en La Rioja. 

Martín, en el centro de la imagen, en una de las reuniones de la negociación del acuerdo. / EFE/Raquel Manzanares

Podemos en La Rioja ha confirmado que la titular de la Consejería de Participación, Derechos Humanos y Cooperación del Gobierno regional será Nazaret Martín, mientras que Raquel Romero continuará en su escaño en el Parlamento riojano.

Podemos La Rioja, en un comunicado, ha informado este sábado que su equipo técnico (la gestora que dirige el partido en la comunidad) ha aprobado la designación de Nazaret Martín Rubio como representante de Podemos en el Consejo de Gobierno de La Rioja.

Asumirá, por tanto, la titularidad de la Consejería de Participación, Derechos Humanos y Cooperación en el Gobierno regional presidido por la socialista Concha Andreu a parir del próximo jueves 29 de agosto.

Por su parte, Raquel Romero seguirá al frente del grupo parlamentario de Podemos en La Rioja y liderará, por tanto, la estrategia parlamentaria del partido, algo que "será clave" en el seguimiento del pacto suscrito con el PSOE que ha posibilitado la conformación del último Ejecutivo autonómico que quedaba por resolver en España.

Los actuales dirigentes de Podemos La Rioja justifican su decisión en que han buscado "destacar la función que ha tenido Raquel Romero como parlamentaria en los primeros meses de la legislatura" y también en que el código ético de la formación impide la acumulación de cargos institucionales.

Además creen que las propias dinámicas parlamentarias no permitirán asumir las funciones ejecutivas y parlamentarias a la misma persona. Nazaret Martín Rubio (Cádiz, 1985), vive en La Rioja desde hace dos décadas y es una emprendedora en el sector del marketing y las relaciones públicas, explica su partido; además, desde el inicio de esta legislatura ejercía como secretaria del grupo Unidas Podemos en el Ayuntamiento de Logroño.

Recalcan su trabajo como activista por los derechos de las mujeres en diferentes movimientos y plataformas feministas. Fue secretaria de Organización de Podemos La Rioja entre 2016 y 2017; jefa de campaña en las elecciones generales de 2016 y en las elecciones al Parlamento de La Rioja de 2015; formó parte del equipo técnico que dirigió el partido en 2015 y del Consejo Ciudadano Autonómico entre 2016 y 2019.

