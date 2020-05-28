Estás leyendo: #DespuésDeAplaudir queda mucho por hacer y reivindicar

#DespuésDeAplaudir queda mucho por hacer y reivindicar

Acto a favor de la Sanidad pública y universal. Coincidiendo con la comparecencia del Ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en el Congreso, una veintena de organizaciones sociales y sindicatos solicitan la movilización de la ciudadanía.

#DespuésDeAplaudir queda mucho por hacer y reivindicar.
