Detenido un hombre por intentar agredir a Alberto Garzón en Málaga

La Guardia Civil ha detenido este jueves a un varón que intentó agredir al coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida (IU), Alberto Garzón, que iba acompañado por su pareja, en la localidad malagueña de Rincón de la Victoria.
Fuentes de IU han informado de que los hechos sucedieron este miércoles cuando un varón, cuya identidad no ha transcendido, comenzó a insultar a Garzón y, posteriormente, se abalanzó sobre él y su pareja.
Fruto del altercado, ambos denunciaron en la noche del pasado miércoles los hechos, por lo que este jueves agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido al varón que, al parecer, se encontraban bajo los efectos del alcohol durante el suceso.
En este sentido, las citadas fuentes han señalado que tanto Garzón como su pareja se encuentran "bien y tranquilos".
Por su parte, fuentes de la Guardia Civil han confirmado la detención este jueves de un varón por hechos similares en la citada localidad malagueña, así como también ha indicado que pasará durante la jornada a disposición judicial.
