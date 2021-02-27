Estás leyendo: Un detenido en Madrid después de que un grupo de extrema derecha irrumpiera en una manifestación por la sanidad pública

Un detenido en Madrid después de que un grupo de extrema derecha irrumpiera en una manifestación por la sanidad pública

Participantes tras una pancarta en la manifestación de la Marea blanca en defensa de la sanidad pública que tiene lugar este domingo en Madrid, entre Neptuno y la plaza de Colón.
Imagen de archivo de una manifestación por la sanidad pública. EFE/ Chema Moya

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a uno de los manifestantes que se han concentrado esta mañana en contra de la privatización de la sanidad pública tras un enfrentamiento con unos diez integrantes del grupo de extrema derecha Bastión Frontal.

Convocadas por la Coordinadora Anti Privatización de la Sanidad Estatal, CAS Estatal, unas 300 personas se han congregado a las 12.00 horas cerca de la Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid para manifestarse hasta el Ministerio de Sanidad en el Paseo del Prado en defensa de la sanidad pública y contra su privatización.

Unos quince minutos después de la convocatoria, unas diez personas del grupo de extrema derecha Bastión Frontal se han presentado en la concentración con una bandera de España y sudaderas en las que se podían leer Por la Defensa de Europa, y se han mezclado entre los manifestantes, momento en los que se han empezado a vivir los primeros enfrentamientos.

Los manifestantes han empezado a gritar "fuera fascistas de nuestros barrios" y agentes de la Policía Nacional han separado este grupo radical del resto de manifestantes.

Sin embargo el forcejeo ha continuado hasta el punto de que los agentes han tenido que volver a intervenir y finalmente a Policía Nacional se ha llevado a una persona detenida de entre los manifestantes.

